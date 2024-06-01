Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $39.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.