Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $446.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

