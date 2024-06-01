Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

BA traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $177.61. 5,774,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.