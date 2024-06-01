Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3658 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS GTIP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

