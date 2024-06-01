Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS GSST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.34. 18,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.
About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF
