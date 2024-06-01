Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 184,293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

