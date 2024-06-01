Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

