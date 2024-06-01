Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 64,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Grab by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,449,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 20.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 13,060,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 3,078.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,329 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,820,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

