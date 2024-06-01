Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 64,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.
Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,820,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
