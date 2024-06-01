Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.02. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTN.A

Gray Television Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.