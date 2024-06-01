Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $535.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $36.78.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

