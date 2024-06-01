Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $35.00 during midday trading on Friday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.