Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 4.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 193,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,274,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

