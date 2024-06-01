Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.