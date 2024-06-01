GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 19.5% Higher

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) shot up 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.16. 139,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 52,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

GSE Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 137.64% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

