GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in GSK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GSK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 3,623,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

