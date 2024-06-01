Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
