Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 162.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

