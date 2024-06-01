Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.80

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.80 ($19.35) and last traded at €17.80 ($19.35), with a volume of 12027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.58 ($19.11).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

