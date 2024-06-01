Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.57

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 757598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

