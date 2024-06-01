Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,971 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance
Shares of DDM opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $87.71.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
