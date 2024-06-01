Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,979 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,419,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.00. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.