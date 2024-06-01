Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 213,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.