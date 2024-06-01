Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Up 1.5 %

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $41.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

