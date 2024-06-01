Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 23,309 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after acquiring an additional 515,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rambus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $84,756,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $7,606,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

