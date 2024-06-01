Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley Sells 13,000 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

