Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $14.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.49 on Monday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,174. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $164,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

