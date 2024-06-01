HC Wainwright Cuts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $4.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

