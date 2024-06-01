HC Wainwright Lowers Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $3.25

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NMG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
