HC Wainwright Lowers Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $3.25

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NMG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

