HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.