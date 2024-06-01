HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

