Head-To-Head Comparison: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) versus mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) and mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CS Disco and mCloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $140.53 million 2.50 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -10.83 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million N/A N/A

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CS Disco.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 4 3 0 2.43 mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CS Disco and mCloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CS Disco presently has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential upside of 67.74%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -23.03% -15.04% -13.17% mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CS Disco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CS Disco beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.