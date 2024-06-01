Head to Head Contrast: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -54.12% -186.84% -65.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $7.70 million 0.77 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.33

This table compares PodcastOne and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.84%. Given PodcastOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

PodcastOne beats Professional Diversity Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

