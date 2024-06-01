Head to Head Survey: BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) & Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palantir Technologies and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 6 3 0 1.86 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.65, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.23 billion 21.68 $209.82 million $0.12 180.52 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $800,000.00 0.63 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Palantir Technologies and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 12.79% 8.28% 6.50% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that delivers software and updates across the business, as well as enables customers to deploy their software virtually in any environment; and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that provides unified access to open-source, self-hosted, and commercial large language models (LLM) that can transform structured and unstructured data into LLM-understandable objects and can turn organizations' actions and processes into tools for humans and LLM-driven agents. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility. It also owns and develops EZ-G device that regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female sexual organs. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

