Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.32 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $42.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.33332 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10003254 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $49,581,628.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

