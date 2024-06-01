Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.51

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.51 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.86). Helical shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.84), with a volume of 60,701 shares traded.

Helical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.51. The firm has a market cap of £276.33 million, a PE ratio of -156.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -839.16%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Further Reading

