HI (HI) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. HI has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $237,415.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,687.71 or 0.99989919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00114836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004962 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,115.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

