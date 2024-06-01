Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.