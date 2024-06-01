Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.74. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 29,150 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

