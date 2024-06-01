Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

