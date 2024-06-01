HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.48 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

