HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 192 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.
HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $611.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.14 and a 200 day moving average of $588.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.63 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
