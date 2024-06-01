Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Up 3.1 %

Humana stock opened at $358.25 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.