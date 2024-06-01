IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMAC Stock Performance

BACK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.19. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

