IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,390.0 days.
IMCD Price Performance
IMDZF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.16. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78.
About IMCD
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.