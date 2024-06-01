IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.
IMI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IMIAF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. IMI has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.25.
IMI Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.