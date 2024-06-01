Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) price objective on the stock.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
IPX opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £557.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,448.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 802 ($10.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.