Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

IPX opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £557.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,448.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 802 ($10.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,878.67). In other news, insider Julia Bond bought 5,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,485.31). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,630 ($74,878.67). 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

