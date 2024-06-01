Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPXFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

IPX opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £557.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,448.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 802 ($10.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,878.67). In other news, insider Julia Bond bought 5,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,485.31). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,630 ($74,878.67). 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

