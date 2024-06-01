Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $394.59

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.59 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.04). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.04), with a volume of 799,814 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,658.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.12.

Insider Transactions at Impax Environmental Markets

In related news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £29,550 ($37,739.46). In related news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £29,550 ($37,739.46). Also, insider Elizabeth Surkovic bought 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,655.02). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

