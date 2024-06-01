Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4377 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

