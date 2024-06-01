Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. 3,564,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

