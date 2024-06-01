Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE INFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 14,253,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,023. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

